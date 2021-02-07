Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar, witnesses say

YANGON (REUTERS, AFP) - Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmar's biggest city on Sunday (Feb 7) to protest against the military junta's overthrow and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.

Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons - the colour representing Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) - and chanted: "We don't want military dictatorship! We want democracy!"

They marched under bright sunshine in the middle of the road waving NLD flags. Drivers honked their horns and passengers held up photos of Ms Suu Kyi.

By mid-morning about 100 people had also gathered in the coastal town of Mawlamine in the south-east, and students and doctors were gathering in the city of Mandalay.

Another crowd of hundreds spent the night outside a police station in the town of Payathonzu in Karen state in the south-east and continued to stand outside in the morning, singing pro-democracy songs.

The fresh rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country to condemn the Feb 1 coup that brought a 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

"We will move forward and keep demanding until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship," said protester Myo Win, 37, on Sunday.

Some flashed the three-finger salute inspired by the Hunger Games films and used as a symbol of resistance by pro-democracy protesters in Thailand last year.

The scenes broadcast on Facebook were some of the few that have come out of the country since the junta shut down the Internet and restricted phone lines on Saturday.

“We cannot accept the coup,” said a 22-year-old who came with 10 friends, asking not to be named for fear of retribution. “This is for our future. We have to come out.”

A woman in her early 30s who brought her family said they had not joined protests a day earlier but refused to be afraid. “We have to join the people, we want democracy,” she said.



Protesters hold placards and flowers during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Despite the large-scale deployment of riot police - backed by water cannon - there have been no major clashes reported so far.

"Myanmar's military and police must ensure the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals," the United Nations Human Rights office tweeted after Saturday's protests.

The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overrode a nationwide blockade of the Internet, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Ms Suu Kyi and other senior leaders last Monday.

Online calls to protest the army takeover have prompted bold displays of defiance, including the nightly deafening clamour of people around the country banging pots and pans - a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.