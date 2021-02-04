Why did Myanmar military launch a coup when it's already in charge?

The real story has to do with a mix of institutional antagonism, personal ambitions and tensions between Aung San Suu Kyi and General Min Aung Hlaing

David Scott Mathieson  
Soldiers guarding a blockaded road near Myanmar’s Parliament in Naypyitaw on Feb 2, 2021, a day after a coup that saw de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - Myanmar's decade-long experiment in conditional democracy just ended in a textbook example of a coup - a coup that was a pre-emptive strike.

In the early hours of Monday, as the new national Parliament was scheduled to convene for its first session, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, announced that it was taking over, alleging fraud during the last general election in November. It arrested Daw Aung San Suu Kyi - formally the State Counsellor, but really the country's de facto leader - as well as other senior officials and a handful of prominent political and social figures.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 