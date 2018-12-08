Thousands gather in KL for rally against UN rights convention

KUALA LUMPUR - Thousands have begun to gather around the capital's Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square) ahead of Saturday afternoon's (Dec 8) rally by pro-Malay and Islamic groups to celebrate Malaysia's decision not to ratify a United Nations anti-discrimination pact.

Although organised by Malay-Muslim civil society groups, it is de facto spearheaded by the two largest Malay Muslim opposition parties, Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

First proposed as a mass protest against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the event is now going ahead as a thanksgiving rally after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government backtracked in November from plans to ratify the agreement.

Malaysia and Brunei are the only two countries out of the 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Conference that have not ratified it.

Despite Malaysia getting a new government with reformist credentials, racial issues continue to loom large, with the Malay community voicing fears that the charter would erode privileges granted under a decades-old affirmative action policy and their special rights under the Constitution.

Roads heading to the iconic square have been closed ahead of the rally, where tens of thousands from across Malaysia are expected to come dressed in white.

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a number of supporters were seen around Dataran Merdeka since Friday night.

Related Story Faced with opposition, Mahathir backtracks on KL ratifying UN human rights treaty ICERD

Related Story Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies

"We expect the number to grow even further as the event draws nearer. We have made ample preparations and we are prepared for any eventuality," the Inspector General of Police said on Saturday morning.

The authorities have given organisers permission to gather at Dataran Merdeka from 2pm to 6pm. Umno leaders, including former premier Najib Razak, are expected to attend.

PAS has pledged 2,000 members of its voluntary corps Unit Amal to help manage the flow of people converging on the square from various meeting points, such as the National Mosque and Sogo shopping mall in the centre of Kuala Lumpur, as well as to see to medical and security needs.

About 3,000 are estimated to have already gathered at Sogo, with several non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives delivering speeches.

T-shirts bearing slogans such as "Protest against ICERD" are worn by participants who chant "Malays rise!" and "long live Islam".

At about 10am, about 300 members of Pertahan, a Malay martial arts (silat) group, gathered at the Federal Territories Mosque to march to the nearby National Palace and hand over a memorandum to the King.

They recited praises to Prophet Muhammad as they made the 2km journey and the memo was received by palace officials.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur, given the risk of skirmishes at large rallies in the Malaysian capital this weekend.

Malaysia's Human Rights Commission, or Suhakam, had also planned to hold a gathering attended by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Petaling Jaya on Saturday to mark Human Rights Day.

But the commission said it had been asked by police to postpone the event to Sunday due to "security risks... that border on national security".