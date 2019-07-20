Stop the infighting and start governing, veterans group tells Pakatan leaders

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has called on Parti Amanah Negara, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Democratic Action Party leaders to mediate the feud between Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali before it leads to the destruction of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Calling the infighting "distracting and disgusting", Brigadier-General (Retired) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, president of the association that comprises military and police veterans, told PKR to stop the infighting and start governing.

"The people are not interested in their bickering over the right to be the next prime minister," he said in a statement on Saturday (July 20).

"Patriot would like to remind Pakatan Harapan leaders and politicians that the people voted them into power for good governance and to right the wrongs of the previous administration," he added.

Mohamed Arshad listed several national concerns that the political leaders could focus on, including the RM1.09 trillion national debt, household debt to GDP ratio of 83 per cent, poor education standards, local government leaders poor response to environmental disasters, and the sidelining of Orang Asli communities.

"The points mentioned above are enough to jolt our politicians from their delusive thoughts that power is their right," he said.