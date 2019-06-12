Alleged Malaysian minister gay sex video: A timeline of the incident

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has been rocked by claims that a Cabinet minister was allegedly featured in three short video clips engaging in sexual acts with another man.

Here is the timeline of the incident:

June 11

- Video clips and several lewd photos of two men, one of whom allegedly resembling a Malaysian minister, were spread via the WhatsApp messaging app. The clips and photos showed the two men appeared to be engaging in sexual acts.

Several bank transactions purportedly showing payments to the minister were blasted out along with the videos.

- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad denied knowledge of the images.

- Malaysian mainstream media began publishing stories immediately after Tun Dr Mahathir's remarks.

- Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam lodged a police report over the matter, urging the authorities to investigate.

June 12

- Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to the deputy minister of primary industries and commodities, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, confessed that he was one of the men featured in the video clips.

He also named the minister and said the videos were taken without his permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election.

- Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a key member of Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, issued a statement saying that gutter politics does not benefit society and the nation, and called for an immediate end to the spread of the video clips.

- The minister named by Mr Muhammad Haziq has not responded to the allegation so far. His press aide said they "will get back to you as soon as we can".

- Supporters of the minister though defended him, pointing out it is political sabotage by his rivals.

- Opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) wanted the Islamic authorities to investigate Mr Muhammad Haziq. The party also urged its members not to circulate the video.