Six PKR state chiefs back Anwar amid rift with pro-Azmin faction

KUALA LUMPUR - Six Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) state chiefs expressed support on Friday (July 19) for president Anwar Ibrahim after he came under fire from an opposing faction on Thursday for not supporting deputy and rival Azmin Ali over gay sex allegations.

The six - out of 14 including the combined federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - signed a statement saying they stood "firmly behind him in facing any challenges and efforts by those who want to weaken our party".

"We give full and undivided commitment to him in his efforts to lead the country to what is desired by the public," said Kedah PKR chief Johari Abdul, representing the six.

He said "God willing", all 14 state leaders - appointed at Datuk Seri Anwar's discretion as president - would sign their statement of support for the president at a party retreat in Port Dickson on Friday night.

This came a day after 23 of the 64 members of the central leadership council chastised Mr Anwar for saying Datuk Seri Azmin should resign if it is confirmed that the Economic Affairs Minister was one of two men in sexually explicit videos that went viral last month. Another five MPs also affirmed their joint statement.

Significantly, the signatories include 20 of the 27 who won their places in the party's highest decision-making body at last November's party polls, with the rest of the leadership later appointed by the president.

A top adviser to Mr Azmin, Datuk Khalid Jaafar, also called on Mr Anwar to retire from politics.

Mr Anwar, who is set to succeed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, said he accepted the views expressed in the joint statement and needed "to be magnanimous enough to accept the fact that I need to lead a coherent, united party".

The two factions in PKR - which has 50 of the ruling Pakatan Harapan's 129 MPs - revived a war of words this week following the arrest of nine people suspected of spreading the videos, including Mr Anwar's political secretary Farhash Mubarak and several other party members.

Mr Anwar has denied involvement, saying insinuations about a higher-up being the mastermind behind the clips are "baseless".

Perak PKR chief Farhash had earlier denied circulating the clips which surfaced on June 11 and instead called on Mr Azmin to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".