Social media users accuse Thai Election Commission of poll irregularities

BANGKOK (DPA) - Thailand's Election Commission was on Monday (March 25) facing multiple accusations of voting irregularities from social media users, who claimed to have detected problems in the weekend's general election, the first since a 2014 coup.

The hashtags "Election Commission exposed" and "cheating the election" were trending in Thailand after people on social media posted photos of the electoral body's live figures and claimed that the numbers were incorrect.

The commission's report of a lower-than-expected 65.9 per cent turnout was criticised by others, who said it seemed to contradict the general excitement among the electorate, and the long lines at polling booths.

A video, that appeared to show a uniformed soldier checking who other soldiers were voting for at a southern-Thailand voting station, was also widely shared online.

The commission's president, Mr Ittiporn Boonpracong, late on Sunday did not provide preliminary results at the 95 per cent vote count mark, as previously promised, and ended his brief press conference without providing an explanation.

Mr Ittiporn, however, admitted there were incidents of vote-buying but did not say who was responsible.

At the 93 per cent vote count, the pro-military Palang Pracharath party overcame expectations to secure the most votes at 7.6 million, followed by the Pheu Thai party at 7.2 million, and the progressive Future Forward party at 5.3 million.

Related Story Millions of Thais queue to vote for first time in eight years

Related Story Everything you need to know about Thailand's election

The votes, together with the votes for the prime minister the 250 senators hand-picked by the junta will cast in Parliament, will likely ensure that junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha stays on as prime minister, analysts have said.

The commission is scheduled to release preliminary results later on Monday.