Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai party projected to win 163 seats, pro-junta party second with 96 seats

BANGKOK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Thai voters flocked to the polls on Sunday (March 24) for the first election since a 2014 coup, and an exit poll indicated the populist party linked to exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra would win the most seats, but not enough to form a government.

The race has pitted military junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha seeking to retain power and stay on as prime minister against a “democratic front” led by the Pheu Thai Party loyal to Thaksin.

Thailand has been under direct military rule since then-army chief Prayut overthrew an elected pro-Thaksin government in 2014. Former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin was thrown out by the army in 2006 and has lived in self-exile since 2008.

Unofficial results of Thailand’s first general election since 2011, from the Election Commission, were not due for several hours.

However, immediately after polls closed at 5pm (6pm Singapore time), the Thai PBS channel aired an exit poll by Thai research centre Super Poll that indicated Pheu Thai would win 163 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.

The same exit poll indicated junta chief’s Phalang Pracharat would win 96 seats, the establishment Democrat Party 77 seats, the Bhumjaithai Party 59 seats and the new Future Forward Party 40 seats.

Another poll conducted by the polling arm of the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University puts Pheu Thai leading at 173 seats, and the Democrat Party led by former premier Abhisit Vejjajiva at 88 seats.

Meanwhile, a separate poll from the Nation TV threw up a surprise, putting Phalang Pracharat party in first place at 135-140 seats, and Pheu Thai second at 120-135 seats.

Either way, neither Pheu Thai nor Phalang Pracharat would have a big enough haul for a majority in the 500-seat lower house, signalling a coalition government.

But the pro-junta party is doing better than some had expected, based on these surveys. It would also would have a better chance to form a coalition needed to elect a prime minister due to junta-written electoral rules that favour it.

With senate votes in hand, Phalang Pracharat needs just 126 lower house seats to secure a parliamentary majority. It can cross that line comfortably in alliance with smaller parties.

Pheu Thai however needs 376 lower house seats to command an overall majority – near impossible without complex tie-ups across pro-democracy factions.

“A deadlock is very likely,” political scientist Napisa Waitoolkiat of Naresuan University told AFP.

Turnout was estimated to be high as 80 per cent among the 51.4 million Thais eligible to vote, the Election Commission said about an hour before the polls closed.

Critics have said a new, junta-written electoral system gives a built-in advantage to pro-military parties and appears designed to prevent Pheu Thai from returning to power.

Voters are choosing the 500-seat House of Representatives. The lower house of parliament and an upper house Senate, which is appointed entirely by the ruling junta, will select the next government.

Pro-Thaksin parties have won every election since 2001, but the past 15 years have seen crippling street protests both by his opponents and supporters that destabilised governments and hamstrung business.

“I want to see Thailand become more democratic and inequality eased from society,” said insurance company employee Pattrapong Waschiyapong at a Bangkok polling station.

Fears of the potential for foul play ricocheted across social media in a reflection of the lingering mistrust between rival political camps, in a country which last held a general election in 2011.

“Thai people come to vote because they want change,” said Somkid, 64, giving only one name, as she waited outside the headquarters of the Pheu Thai party.

“If there is any vote rigging there will be protests.”

Royal message

The day was framed by the palace statement, which added further intrigue to an election that has repeatedly threatened to tip into chaos before a single ballot was cast.

It reiterated comments by late king Bhumibol Adulyadej from 1969 calling for people to “support good people to govern the society and control the bad people” to prevent them “creating chaos”.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn urged the public to “remember and be aware” of the remarks of his father, who died in 2016. While there were no further clues as to who those “good people” might be, the phrase – “khon dee” in Thai – is habitually attached to royalist, establishment politicians.

Another royal command in February torpedoed the candidacy of the king’s elder sister Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya for prime minister of a party linked to Thaksin, a divisive former premier toppled by a 2006 coup.

Thaksin has lived in self-exile since 2008, but he looms large over Sunday’s election. His affiliated parties have won every Thai election since 2001, drawing on loyalty from rural and urban poor.

On Friday, Princess Ubolratana was guest of honour at the glitzy Hong Kong wedding of Thaksin’s daughter - with photos of the tycoon and the princess hugging and smiling going viral.

In Bangkok, Ms Sudarat Keyuraphan, the prime ministerial candidate for the largest Thaksin-linked party Pheu Thai, said she had witnessed “euphoria” at the ballot box.

Numbers game

The junta party is under intense pressure to avoid humiliation in what is effectively a referendum on its popularity. Mr Prayut toppled the civilian government of Thaksin’s younger sister Yingluck in 2014. The army and its allies in the Bangkok elite loathe the Shinawatras, accusing the clan of toxifying Thai politics and society with money, nepotism and graft.

The Shinawatras say they have simply recognised the economic and democratic aspirations of Thailand’s majority.

This time the junta has written new election rules aimed at curbing the number of seats big parties - specifically Pheu Thai - can win.

Pheu Thai is expected to again sweep the north and north-eastern heartlands as it seeks to head an anti-junta coalition. But a 250-member junta-appointed senate and a new proportional system were meant to have manoeuvred Phalang Pracharat into pole position.

Many younger voters tired of the old political lines have pledged to support telegenic 40-year-old billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The political newcomer’s Future Forward party has won fans with strong social media messaging and its strident anti-junta stance. Others, including Thailand’s oldest party the Democrats, could play a key role.