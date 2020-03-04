Singapore Thai embassy clarifies Bangkok advisory: Healthy Singaporeans need not self-quarantine upon arrival in Thailand

BANGKOK - Healthy travellers arriving in Thailand from Singapore need not self-quarantine, the Thai embassy in Singapore on Wednesday (March 4) has clarified, after health authorities in Bangkok had issued a self-quarantine advisory on people from countries deemed high risk for coronavirus infection.

A health official in Bangkok had said on Wednesday that those who arrive from coronavirus-hit places are advised to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the country.

Thai authorities also clarified that the self-quarantine advisory is not mandatory .

The Thai embassy in Singapore on Wednesday said the Thai government welcomes all nationalities to Thailand and that quarantine is not required if travellers are healthy.

"Arriving passenger from Singapore need not have to go for quarantine if they are healthy, but do take note that they have to comply with the health-screening procedure conducted by the Thai authorities upon arrival at the port of entry," said an embassy statement.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyotin had told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday that visitors must give an address for contact tracing and those who cannot present a valid address in Thailand will be deported to the places they came from.

Those who have to self-quarantine must refrain from leaving their residences, stay in separate rooms and keep a distance of at least 1m from others. They are also required to record their temperature and symptoms daily.

If they are found to have a high temperature, they will be moved to a medical facility for treatment.

Under Thai law, a breach of a mandatory self-quarantine order will result in a maximum of one year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht (S$4,430). This law will take effect once a revision of high-risk countries and places is made and published in the royal gazette.

Thailand has designated Covid-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus - a dangerous communicable disease .

It has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death - a 35-year-old Thai male retail worker who also had dengue fever.

About one million Singaporeans visit Thailand each year.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a press briefing that all travellers from the South Korean city of Daegu and the north Gyeongsang province will be quarantined in government facilities.

The country is bracing itself for an influx of returning Thais from South Korea, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases outside China - more than 5,300 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths.

There are more than 150,000 Thais working illegally in South Korea.