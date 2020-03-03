Coronavirus: South Korea reports 600 new cases, 3 more deaths

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (March 3).

Anger and fear around the virus' spread have gripped South Korea as a religious sect at the centre of the outbreak comes under scrutiny.

South Korea on Monday sought murder charges against leaders of the secretive church.

The Seoul government asked prosecutors to launch a murder investigation into leaders of the church, a movement that reveres founder Lee Man-hee.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said that if Lee and other heads of the church had cooperated, preventive measures could have stopped fatalities.

Lee knelt and apologised to the country on Monday that one church member had infected many others, calling the epidemic a "great calamity". "We did our best but were not able to stop the spread of the virus," Lee told reporters.

It was not immediately known how many of South Korea's dead were directly connected to the church.