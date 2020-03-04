Coronavirus: South Korea reports 516 new cases, bringing total to 5,328

SEOUL (REUTERS) -South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 4), a day after a record spike in cases prompted the country’s president to declare a “war” on the fast spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea’s total to 5,328, with 32 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

On Tuesday President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

South Korea on Wednesday also announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won (S$13.7 billion) to cushion the impact of the outbreak as efforts to contain the disease worsen supply disruptions and sap consumption.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the supplementary budget, subject to parliamentary approval, will channel money to the health system, child care, and outdoor markets.

"As we understand that the economy is in a state of emergency, we are putting all our policy focus on minimising the economic fallout, especially for the vulnerable sectors, small- to medium-sized businesses and self-employed people," Hong told a news conference.