Rosmah briefly arrested at anti-corruption agency, expected to face another charge

PUTRAJAYA - The wife of former premier Najib Razak was briefly arrested on Tuesday (April 9) by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after she was summoned to the agency.

Rosmah Mansor is expected to face another corruption charge on Wednesday in connection with a solar power project for Sarawak rural schools, The Malaysian Insight news site reported.

She allegedly solicited and received a RM5 million (S$1.65 million) bribe in relation to the project, under the new charge.

Rosmah, 67, left the MACC at 3.15pm and was driven away, the report said.

In November last year, she was charged with two counts of soliciting and receiving bribes involving a sum of RM189 million to help Jepak Holdings win a solar project worth RM1.25 billion in schools in the eastern state of Sarawak.

Jepak Holdings had said in 2017 that it won the solar contract from the Education Ministry.

Rosmah was charged with 17 money laundering offences in October last year.