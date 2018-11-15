Former Malaysian PM Najib's wife Rosmah pleads not guilty to soliciting, accepting bribes

PUTRAJAYA- Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, pleaded not guilty on Thursday (Nov 15) to two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes totaling RM187.5 million (S$61.6 million) over a solar hybrid project for schools in Sarawak.

She allegedly committed the offences between March 2016 and Sept 7 last year.

The case is fixed for mention on Dec 10. Bail was set at RM1 million.

The solar hybrid project courted controversy when whistle-blowing website Sarawak Report alleged in June that the contract was awarded to Jepak Holdings on the "direct" order of former prime minister Najib.

Jepak Holdings, a transportation services company, was appointed at the end of 2016 to supply diesel, repair generators and provide solar hybrid systems for 369 schools.

Thursday was the second time Rosmah was hauled to court.

On Oct 4, she was charged with 17 counts of money laundering involving over RM7 million.