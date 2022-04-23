Power plays: How different parties in Malaysia stack up with a possible election this year

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is set to witness a crowded contest for second-tier positions in its elections, as the party tries to reverse a sharp drop in public support and electoral performance since its shock win at the 2018 national elections.

At the time, it formed the federal government as part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Despite Datuk Seri Anwar retaining his party presidency unopposed after last week's nominations, dozens of party leaders are throwing their hat into the ring for key positions as they aim to rejuvenate the party ahead of an election widely anticipated later this year.

