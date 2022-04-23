Asian Insider

Malaysia's PAS still torn between siding with PN and Umno

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (centre) has said he supports Umno’s decision to stick with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as PM. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - With the rebound of Umno's political fortunes following strong state electoral victories in Melaka and Johor, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) is continuing to back Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with the Islamist party facing the possibility of losing its kingmaker status in the next general election.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said last week that he fully supported Umno's decision to stick with Datuk Seri Ismail as prime minister if it wins the next general election.

