KUALA LUMPUR - Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is set to witness a crowded contest for second-tier positions in its elections, as the party tries to reverse a sharp drop in public support and electoral performance since its shock win at the 2018 national elections.

At the time, it formed the federal government as part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.