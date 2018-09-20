Port Dickson by-election set for Oct 13: Malaysia's Election Commission

The Port Dickson by-election which will be contested by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid to return to Malaysia's parliament will be held on Oct 13, with nomination day set for Sept 30, the country's Election Commission said on Thursday (Sept 20).

The commission also set early voting for Oct 9.

The by-election was called last week after the incumbent, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, of Mr Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) resigned to pave the way for Mr Anwar to eventually replace Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister.

Dr Mahathir has endorsed Mr Anwar's candidacy for the by-election, saying that had already been agreed that Mr Anwar, 71, is to be his successor. Aged 93, Dr Mahathir is the oldest elected leader in the world.

The Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition which includes PKR and Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had agreed before the general election that Dr Mahathir will be prime minister in the first two years of the term, with Mr Anwar as prime minister-in-waiting.

But senior PKR leaders and supporters such as prominent lawyer S. Ambiga have accused Mr Anwar of nepotism for failing consult them on the selection of the coastal town of Port Dickson for a by-election and not the seats of his wife or his daughter.

Mr Anwar had served as deputy prime minister from 1993 to 1998 under then Prime Minister Mahathir, and was heir-apparent until his sacking in 1998. PKR was formed after his eventual imprisonment on corruption charges in 1999.

The PH coalition, now led by Tun Dr Mahathir who made his own political comeback, pulled off a stunning victory over long-time ruling coalition Barisan Nasional in the May 9 general election and now governs the country.

Mr Anwar's wife, Dr Wan Azizah, 65, is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Women and Family Development. His eldest daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, is MP of the Permatang Pauh seat in Penang which used to be Mr Anwar's stronghold.

Mr Anwar himself did not run in the general election as he was serving a five-year jail term for a second sodomy charge which PH leaders said was politically trumped up. He was pardoned by Malaysia's King and released shortly after PH swept to power.