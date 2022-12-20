Philippine forensic pathologist seeks justice for drug war victims

MANILA - Dr Raquel Fortun whispers to the human skeletal remains spread out in a makeshift morgue in the Philippine capital Manila. She is seeking the truth about their violent deaths – and justice for their families.

Six months after Mr Rodrigo Duterte left office, Dr Fortun, 60, continues to examine the bodies of some of the thousands of people killed during the former president’s brutal drug war.

One of only two forensic pathologists in the country, Dr Fortun is helping rights groups gather evidence that one day could be used in court against police accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings.

“I know they were killed violently and yes, I do whisper things to them. I do ask for help,” said Dr Fortun, referring to the bones laid out on wooden tables.

Dr Fortun works alone in a whitewashed room at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, where she heads the pathology department.

Soiled clothing is piled on the floor near body bags and plastic boxes containing human remains.

They were exhumed from tombs by a Catholic priest, who is helping families find answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

As she painstakingly examines the bones, Dr Fortun said the souls of the dead try to catch her attention. She believes they want to explain what happened to them.

“I would hear something falling on the floor, a very small object like a button, a coin... and of course you’d take a look and there’s nothing there,” she said.

It is grim and lonely work, and not without its dangers.

Dr Fortun’s findings and Twitter rants about the Philippine government and justice system often “ruffle feathers” of Duterte supporters, and she gets frequent death threats.

“I’m more afraid of the living than the dead,” said Dr Fortun.

“At any time somebody can just drive next to my car... and shoot me. So the sense of mortality is very, very strong. Especially now.”