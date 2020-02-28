No Parliament sitting on March 2 to pick Malaysian PM after Mahathir's request was rejected

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Parliament Speaker Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Yusof has said there would be no special Parliament sitting on Monday (March 2) unless the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, says otherwise.

In a statement issued on Friday, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff said the letter of request for a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, signed by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, was rejected as it failed to abide by the House's regulations due to an incomplete proposal notice.

Dr Mahathir did not state the nature of the business to be discussed and his correspondence did not fulfil Standing Order 11(3), in which the time of the sitting is determined by the speaker of the House.

"I am also of the opinion that the need to hold a special House of Representatives sitting would be done after receiving the notice of motion from the King with regard to the prime minister selection process," Mr Mohamad Ariff said. "As such, I decided there is no special House of Representatives meeting on Monday, 2nd March 2020."

Mr Mohamad Ariff also said he is keeping tabs on current political developments and would issue notice of a special sitting at an appropriate time.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir announced the special Parliament sitting to decide who has majority for premiership, failing which a snap polls may be called. The announcement has been criticised by leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno.

PH, in a statement released on Thursday night, views Dr Mahathir's announcement as premature, given that the Conference of Rulers meeting is only scheduled to take place on Friday.

"The announcement to call for the special session challenges the rights and powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong," it said in the statement.

Umno, meanwhile, has called for lawmakers to boycott such a parliamentary sitting as it is "unconstitutional", according to party secretary-general Annuar Musa.

Tan Sri Annuar said as the King has not made any announcement on what he has decided pertaining to the appointment of a new prime minister, it was not right for Dr Mahathir to precede the King in this manner.

On Friday, Malay rulers gathered at the Istana Negara to meet the Malaysian King in the hope of resolving the country's political crisis.

Matters under consideration of the Malay rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong include the possibilities of a new government or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat.