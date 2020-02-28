Malay rulers meet in hopes of resolving Malaysia's political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Malay rulers are expected to convene a special meeting at Istana Negara before Friday prayers, Bernama news agency reported.

Malaysians are awaiting the outcome of this meeting on Friday (Feb 28) to bring a resolution to the ongoing political turmoil.

Matters under consideration of the Malay rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong include the possibilities of a new government or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat, or Parliament's House of Representatives.

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said that a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat would be held on March 2 to determine the candidate who commands majority support to be the next prime minister.

Dr Mahathir said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could not find anybody with distinct majority support therefore said that the right forum would be the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir also said that if the special sitting could not reach an agreement, snap polls would be held.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said that all processes related to the election of the new prime minister in the Dewan Rakyat would be determined after official notification from the interim Prime Minister on the special sitting.

Political parties, meanwhile, are expected to convene respective special meetings to discuss their next course of action, Bernama reported.

Developments at the federal level are also expected to affect the state governments, giving rise to the probability of government changes in certain states.