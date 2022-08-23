No offence committed in online post by husband of Malaysia's chief judge, cops say

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police on Tuesday (Aug 23) said a Facebook posting by the husband of the country's chief judge was his own personal view and that no offence was committed.

The 2018 posting by Facebook user Zamani Ibrahim, the husband of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, has come under close scrutiny after former premier Najib Razak, in his final appeal at the Federal Court, said the judge should recuse herself from hearing the case.

Najib said her husband was biased against him and that this view could have influenced Tengku Maimun.

Cheras district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin, said the police received a complaint regarding the post on Aug 18.

"The police received a complaint regarding a statement against Datuk Seri Najib Razak by the Facebook user, Zamani Ibrahim.

"The statement was made on May 11, 2018 and was his own personal political view. There had been no offence committed.

"As such, the police have not opened an investigation paper over the complaint," he said.

Mr Zam said the old post was re-shared widely by unscrupulous parties to incite reactions.

Tengku Maimun from last week led a five-member Federal Court bench to hear Najib's final appeal against a 12-year sentence after he was found guilty by the High Court, and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, in a case linked to a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib on Tuesday in his affidavit said Mr Zamani's the post, which had gone viral since last week, spoke about the former premier being "dethroned" after the May 2018 general election.

"I verily believe the above-named individual Zamani Ibrahim is the husband to the honourable Chief Justice who is the chairperson of the judicial panel that is hearing my final appeal of the SRC case in the Federal Court," Najib stated in the affidavit.

Tengku Maimun dismissed the recusal application.

The apex Federal Court on Tuesday upheld Najib's conviction and he has been taken to Kajang Prison, located the south of capital Kuala Lumpur, to begin his sentence.