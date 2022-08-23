Malaysia's ex-PM Najib attempts to recuse Federal Court judge at final leg of 1MDB appeal

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 23) filed an application to recuse Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat from hearing his final appeal against a graft conviction and a jail sentence, more than a week after the proceedings began.

Najib's lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, told the court on Tuesday that the application was made at the eleventh hour on Monday evening. As at Tuesday morning the application had yet to make its way to the five-member bench chaired by Justice Tengku Maimun.

Najib's defence team is now seeking to delay the appeal hearing until the recusal application has been heard and disposed of by the court.

His defence team also reiterated that they will not be making any fresh written or oral submissions on Tuesday, meaning that the final appeal could have concluded on the same day if not for the recusal application.

Mr Hisyam, however, contended that the recusal application was not a "delaying tactic" from the defence.

The defence had already attempted to raise a conflict of interest motion against the High Court judge who convicted Najib, as well as tried twice to adjourn proceedings citing lack of the preparedness of Najib's new lawyers, who were just hired last month.

Najib arrived at the country's top court on Tuesday morning for the final leg of his appeal to set aside his corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence over a case linked to the 1MDB financial scandal.

About a hundred of his supporters had gathered outside the court with some shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) and “Justice for Najib”, Reuters reported.

Najib, 69, was found guilty in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving about US$10 million (S$14 million) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to 12 years' jail and a RM210 million (S$65 million) fine.