Nicky Liow, one of Malaysia's most wanted men linked to scam syndicate, to face multiple charges

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee arrived at the Shah Alam Courts on Tuesday (April 12) morning to face multiple money laundering and commercial crimes charges.

Liow, dressed in a black shirt and black pants, was taken to court handcuffed and heavily guarded. He is expected to face 26 charges involving RM36 million (S$12 million).

However, it is unknown if all the charges against the 34-year-old will be read in a single courtroom or in several here.

Liow, who had been on the run from the police for over a year, surrendered himself at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) in Jalan Tun Razak at 11am on Monday.

CCID director Mohd Kamarudin Md said that Liow will be charged with offences under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Act 613).

Meanwhile on Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Liow was being investigated for more than 20 cases under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

Liow has been on the run since March last year when Johor police conducted a large-scale operation as well as raids in Puchong, Selangor before arresting 12 individuals.