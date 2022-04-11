Nicky Liow, one of Malaysia's most wanted men who is linked to scam syndicate, surrenders to police

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee has surrendered to police after being on the run since last year, Malaysian police said on Monday (April 11).

The 34-year-old had in the past often posted photos on Instagram of himself with stacks of cash he allegedly earned through money laundering, scams and other criminal activities.

Liow often threw lavish parties, arriving in a fleet of luxury cars with his entourage.

But after a year in hiding, the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group surrendered on Monday to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of federal police in Kuala Lumpur, at around 11am.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said Liow is being investigated for over 20 Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act cases.

"He will be brought to Shah Alam Court tomorrow (Tuesday) where he will face 26 charges," he said when contacted on Monday.

It is believed that the 26 charges involve around RM36 million (S$11.6 million) of money laundering related offences.

The brash young man, the Malaysian authorities had said, headed one of the biggest Macau scam syndicates in the country, and was one of the country's most wanted men.

Liow has been on the run from March last year when Johor police conducted a large-scale operation and raids in Puchong, Selangor before arresting 12 individuals.

Eight government officials who had protected the syndicate were also arrested.