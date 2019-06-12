New video clip in Malaysia's sex scandal released

KUALA LUMPUR - Unknown individuals behind the video clips allegedly showing sex acts between a Malaysian minister and a young man have released another video clip on Wednesday evening (June 12).

The additional clip, showing the same bedroom scene from the previous clips, was released using the same method, via WhatsApp, as the previous time when three clips of the sex acts were released in the wee hours of Tuesday, Malaysiakini news site reported.

The WhatsApp groups were created by anonymous individuals who added in the names of journalists as members of the group, before releasing the clips.

The WhatsApp group on Wednesday named it "Azmin Ali Part 2/4", which Malaysiakini said indicated that the perpetrators are planning to release more video clips.

The first video clips showed two men in sex acts. The first group was named "Jemputan Raya Azmin Ali", or Azmin Ali's Hari Raya Invitation.

On Wednesday, a politician from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who works with the government, Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, 27, said in a Facebook video that he was one of the men featured in the clips.

He named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, who is also PKR deputy president, as the other man in the clips.

Datuk Seri Azmin on Wednesday vehemently denied it was him.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR president, commented on the issue on Wednesday.

Reading from a statement after the monthly political bureau meeting of PKR, Mr Anwar said the party rejects the “gutter politics” that the country is witnessing today.

“The country must focus on issues of economic and social development, and not be dragged into a dirty cauldron,” he said.

“Keadilan hopes that Datuk Seri Azmin and his family will remain calm and patient in facing this big challenge,” he added.

Mr Anwar’s comments on the issue are closely watched amid some suspicion that the PKR factional infighting involving his group and Mr Azmin’s group led to the issuing of the sex videos.

In the statement, Mr Anwar said that PKR supports the investigations by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into the sex video and corruption allegations.