Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge in court, appears in good health: Lawyer

YANGON (REUTERS, AFP) - A Myanmar court filed another charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday (March 1), a lawyer acting for her said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

Ms Suu Kyi looked healthy as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, though had perhaps lost some weight, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

Ms Suu Kyi was detained in Naypyidaw before dawn on the day of the coup, and had not been since in public since.

She has reportedly been kept under house arrest in Naypyidaw, an isolated city that the military built during a previous dictatorship.

She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.

Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added.

On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may "cause fear or alarm" or disrupt "public tranquillity", Mr Min Min Soe said.

Monday’s court proceedings were preliminary matters in the case, including with Mr Khin Maung Zaw seeking to formally represent her.

The next hearing will be on March 15.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup.

While the military has steadily increased the type of force used to try to contain the uprising, beginning with tear gas and water cannons, this weekend’s violence saw the biggest escalation.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people had been killed by security forces since the coup on Feb 1.

On Monday, protests erupted again in multiple cities across the country, with demonstrators in Yangon using bamboo poles, sofas and tree branches to erect barricades across streets.

In one clash broadcast live on Facebook and verified by AFP, unarmed protesters fled after a volley of shots were fired.

It was not immediately clear if the security forces had fired live rounds or rubber bullets.