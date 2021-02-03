Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with breaching import-export laws

BANGKOK - Myanmar's military government has filed criminal charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for breaches of import-export laws, according to a police document.

She has been remanded in detention until Feb 15, the document said.

It said the military had raided her home and found hand-held radios that were illegally imported and used without permission.

Military rule was reimposed in Myanmar on Monday (Feb 1) when soldiers detained Ms Suu Kyi, 75, head of the National League for Democracy party (NLD), and other lawmakers in a series of dawn raids.

The charge against her carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and/or a fine.

Charges were also filed against President Win Myint, 69, who is accused of breaching the Natural Disaster Management Law. The offence also carries a maximum jail term of three years.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing had seized power after alleging there was fraud in the November election, which the NLD won by a landslide. The electoral commission had rejected the allegations of fraud and said the vote was fair.