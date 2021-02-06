Myanmar's coup conundrum: How a return to military rule has impacted Asia

Suu Kyi's deft ability to sidestep traps proved her undoing

It unnerved military brass worried she would secure longer stint in office than they wished.

Washington in a conundrum over Myanmar

The coup negated what was considered a foreign policy win for the Barack Obama administration, which in 2016 lifted all sanctions on Myanmar in return for its transition to what was at best a hybrid form of democracy, but still represented a huge change from the previous draconian military regime.

Instability in neighbour not good for China

China is Myanmar's largest trading partner and second-largest investor, after Singapore, and has mega infrastructure projects in the country as part of its ambitious plan to link up Asia with Europe and Africa under the so-called Belt and Road Initiative.

New Delhi reacts with concern and pragmatism

India has fostered ties with the Myanmar junta since the 1990s at the expense of, critics say, upholding democratic traditions. It is unlikely that New Delhi will change tack on what has been a double-layered policy of upholding democratic traditions while pursuing national interest goals.

Myanmar set to create a headache for Asean once more

The past week's events have brought Asean back to ground zero. With the Myanmar military staging a coup and Ms Suu Kyi again in detention, Asean faces the nightmare scenario of its regional cooperation frameworks being jeopardised once more by political repression in a member state.

Myanmar coup risks stifling foreign investment

Business owners living in Yangon, none of whom would allow publication of their names for fear of retribution following the coup, said that they were now worried about the return of sanctions, particularly by the United States.

Singapore businesses keeping eye on situation

Most Singapore-linked businesses are adopting a wait-and-see approach to the political developments and possible threat of sanctions by other nations.

Myanmar crisis - How should other countries respond?

Before widening sanctions, consider the impact and other realities on the ground.

The View From Asia: Troubling military might in Myanmar

Asia News Network writers discuss the ramifications of the military coup in Myanmar. Here are excerpts.

