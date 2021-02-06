Myanmar coup risks stifling foreign investment

Japan brewer Kirin Holdings said it was ending its joint ventures with Myanmar Economic Holdings on Feb 5, 2021.
Japan brewer Kirin Holdings said it was ending its joint ventures with Myanmar Economic Holdings on Feb 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - Myanmar's coup on Monday (Feb 1) and the subsequent detention of State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi risks upending years of painstaking work to open up the country to foreign investment that only recently began to bear fruit.

In November, the nascent Yangon Stock Exchange was opened to foreign traders. That same month, Asean, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand completed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, giving an inside track to poorer countries like Myanmar to snap up labour intensive businesses including clothing manufacturers forced to exit increasingly expensive and politically touchy China.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 