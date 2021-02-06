Myanmar coup: Singapore businesses keeping eye on situation

SINGAPORE - The military takeover with the imposition of a year-long state of emergency in Myanmar has created uncertainties for Singapore-linked businesses there. Most are adopting a wait-and-see approach to the political developments and possible threat of sanctions by other nations.

Singapore has been the largest foreign investor in Myanmar in recent years, beating China with a cumulative investment of over US$20 billion (S$26.7 billion) as of 2020, according to Myanmar's Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.