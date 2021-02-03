70 hospitals, medical departments in Myanmar stop work to protest coup

YANGON (REUTERS, AFP) - Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar stopped work on Wednesday (Feb 3) to protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the newly formed Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement said.

A statement from the group said the army had put its own interests above a vulnerable population facing hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients,” said a statement from the protest group. "We will only follow and obey the orders from our democratically elected government."

As of Wednesday, more than 140,300 people in Myanmar have contracted the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,100 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Four doctors confirmed they had stopped work, but did not want to be identified.

“I want the soldiers to go back to their dorms and that’s why we doctors are not going to hospitals,” one 29-year-old doctor in Yangon told Reuters. “I don’t have a time frame for how long I will keep on this strike. It depends on the situation.”

Student and youth groups have also joined the civil disobedience campaign. Reuters was unable to reach the government for comment on the doctors’ action.

Myanmar was plunged back into direct military rule when soldiers detained Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders in a series of dawn raids on Monday, ending the country’s brief experiment with democracy.

Ms Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since the coup, won a huge landslide with her National League for Democracy (NLD) last November but the military – whose favoured parties received a drubbing – declared the polls were fraudulent.

The coup drew condemnation from the United States and other Western countries as the ruling generals detained Ms Suu Kyi, 75, and dozens of other officials.

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, remains in detention despite international calls for her immediate release. An NLD official said he had learnt she was under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw and was in good health.

The latest coup is a massive blow to hopes the impoverished country of 54 million people was on the path to stable democracy.

Calls for a civil disobedience campaign in Myanmar were gathering pace on Wednesday.

With soldiers back on the streets of major cities, the takeover has not been met by any major protests. But signs of public anger and plans to resist have begun to surface, especially online.

The clatter of pots and pans – and the honking of car horns – rang out across the country’s biggest city Yangon on Tuesday evening after calls for protest went out on social media.

Activists also launched a “Civil Disobedience Movement” Facebook group to declare opposition and share ideas. By Wednesday morning, some 24 hours after its launch, it had nearly 150,000 followers.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself head of a new Cabinet stacked with former and current generals, justifying his coup on Tuesday as the inevitable result of civilian leaders failure to heed the army’s fraud warnings.

The military declared a one-year state of emergency and said it would hold new elections once their allegations of voter irregularities were addressed and investigated.

The move stunned Myanmar, a country left impoverished by decades of junta misrule before it began taking steps towards a more democratic and civilian-led government ten years ago.

Protesting against Myanmar’s military, however, is fraught with risk.

During junta rule, dissent was quashed with thousands of activists – including Ms Suu Kyi – detained for years on end.

Censorship was pervasive and the military frequently deployed lethal force during periods of political turmoil, most notably during huge protests in 1988 and 2007.

On Wednesday morning, the official Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper published a warning from the Ministry of Information against opposing the coup.

“Some of the media organisations and people are posting rumours on social media, releasing statements to occur riot and unstable situation,” the English language statement read.

It called on people “not to make such moves and to cooperate with the government in accordance with existing laws”.