Mount Rinjani in quake-hit Lombok will be closed to trekkers for a year: Report

Indonesia's Mount Rinjani, the world's second-highest volcano, will be closed to all mountain-climbing activities for a year following the recent earthquakes on Lombok island, a report said on Saturday (Sept 8).

The head of Rinjani National Park was cited by Malaysian state news agency Bernama as saying it would take a year to repair the trails and trekking routes of the mountain, which are popular with tourists and trekkers, including those from Singapore.

"Many climbing trails are cracked and very dangerous to climbers and it takes about a year for repair works to be done to enable mountain-climbing activities to continue," the official, identified by a single name Sudiyono, was quoted by Bernama as saying.

Lombok was hit by two major earthquakes on July 29 and Aug 5 which killed more than 400 people and injured more than 1,000 others. According to Indonesia's Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, more than 700 aftershocks have occurred in Lombok since Aug 5.

A Malaysian woman who was trekking on Mount Rinjani was killed in the July 29 earthquake, which also trapped hundreds of other trekkers on the volcano, Bernama reported. The 41,330ha national park has been closed since.