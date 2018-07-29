Deep 6.0 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A deep 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday (July 29), the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning.

The strong quake was centred about 160km north-northeast of Maumere town on the island of Flores, the USGS said, at a depth of 570km.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless. However, the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.