More than 1,000 hikers evacuated from Indonesian volcano: Officials

JAKARTA - More than 1,000 trekkers trapped on Mount Rinjani due to the 6.4-magnitude quake that struck Lombok at the weekend, have been evacuated and taken to aid centres, officials said on Tuesday (July 31).

Rescuers have also found the body of climber Muhammad Ainul Muksin, who died after he was buried by a landslide during the earthquake on Sunday. His body was not recovered earlier because, as a precaution, the trail to his location had been closed in the aftermath of the quake.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a text message on Tuesday morning that the rescue team is now in the process of evacuating Mr Ainul’s body down from a part of the mountain trail known as Pelawangan.

A joint evacuation team made up of personnel from Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Basarnas, the military, police, Mount Rinjani National Park Office, medics and volunteers, are still at work to evacuate 10 more people, believed to be the last of visitors to the mountain last weekend.

“Till now, the number of visitors to Mount Rinjani who have been brought down between July 29 and 31 is 1,090, and they consist of 723 foreign nationals and 367 citizens of Indonesia,” said Dr Sutopo.

The shallow earthquake which struck the island of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara on Sunday morning has claimed 16 lives so far.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited victims and those displaced after their homes were damaged by the quake on Sunday and Monday, said the government will help support recovery efforts, including giving aid to residents whose homes were destroyed.