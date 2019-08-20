Man charged in Malaysia for tweeting that Irish teen Nora Quoirin was raped prior to her death

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man who posted a tweet, alleging that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin was raped by Orang Asli was brought to the Magistrate's Court here on Tuesday (Aug 20).

Muhammad Zikri Ibrahim, 29, was accused of committing intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace via his Twitter account "Zikri Armstrong" at 8.30pm on Aug 14.

He was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code and faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both, if convicted.

The telemarketing manager pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim offered bail at RM10,000 (S$3,300) bail in one surety.

Lawyer Muhmmad Syazwan Mohd Salleh, who represented the accused, asked for a lower amount, saying that his client was getting married in December.

"His father is here and ready to be his bailor," Muhammad Syazwan said.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat fixed bail at RM6,000 in one surety.

The case is set for mention on Sept 19.

Nora Anne, a special needs teenager, went missing on Aug 4, a day after checking in with her family into a resort near Seremban for a two-week holiday.

A wide-scale search was carried out following her disappearance. Her remains were found 10 days later.

Her post-mortem examination results showed that she died of starvation and the police said there was no foul play involved in her death.