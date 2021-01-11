Second Malaysia minister tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun is the second Cabinet minister to have tested positive for Covid-19 in as many days.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister was admitted into Hospital Sungai Buloh at 11am on Monday (Jan 11).

According to her office, the minister received the result of the test on Sunday night after undergoing screening at the Putrajaya Klinik Kesihatan earlier the same day.

"The minister apologises if this incident has caused any inconvenience and anxiety to ask and pray to God that all matters are facilitated for all involved, " her office said in a statement.

The office added that in Datuk Seri Rina's absence, the Ministry would continue its work as usual.

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamad, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Following which, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah confirmed that they have been identified as close contacts to Datuk Seri Mustapa and were self-isolating.

Ms Rina is the third member of Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Cabinet to test positive for the virus, after Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in October last year.