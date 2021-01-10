Malaysian minister Mustapa Mohamed tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in stable condition, his office said on Sunday (Jan 10).

Datuk Seri Mustapa tested positive following a Covid-19 test on Saturday morning, after arriving in Kota Bharu in his home state of Kelantan from the capital Kuala Lumpur, his office said.

He has been admitted to a public hospital in Kelantan since Saturday night, but remains in stable condition.

“Datuk Seri Mustapa apologises for all the difficulties that arise from this matter,” his office said, without disclosing the source of his infection.

Mr Mustapa, who is also a former trade minister and the MP for Jeli ward in Kelantan, tested negative during a previous test taken on Jan 1.

He is a member of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s party- Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Mr Mustapa is the second member of Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s Cabinet to test positive for the virus, after Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in October last year.

Mr Mustapa’s positive test comes as cases continue to soar in Malaysia in its current third wave of the pandemic, which started in September last year.

Last month, two other members of Mr Muhyiddin’s Cabinet- Health Minister Adham Baba and Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan - had to be isolated after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The government is due to announce tighter health protocols just one month after it reopened most of the country’s economy, as it hit an all-time high of 3,027 new cases last Thursday.

Malaysia has also recorded 71 deaths from the virus in the first nine days of 2021 alone. It has a total of 133,559 cases of Covid-19 so far, with 542 deaths.

The country has purchased 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first batch is not due to arrive until February.