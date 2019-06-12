Malaysia's PKR asks supporters to gather for prayer session following sex scandal video

SHAH ALAM - Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) plans to hold an Islamic prayer session on Wednesday (June 12) amid a sex-video scandal that has roiled the party.

The party sent a note to its supporters to gather at the official residence of the Selangor Menteri Besar at 7pm, Malaysiakini news site reported.

Selangor is one of the states headed by a PKR leader. The official residence of the Selangor chief minister is in the Selangor capital of Shah Alam.

Selangor is now led by Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

PKR has 50 MPs in Parliament, the biggest number of lawmakers in the Lower House and in Malaysia's four-party ruling alliance, Pakatan Harapan.

Led by Anwar Ibrahim, PKR has been roiled by the circulation on Tuesday (June 11) of a sex video involving two men, including one who resembles a PKR Cabinet minister.

A PKR politician, Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, early on Wednesday claimed in a video confessions posted on his Facebook that he was the man seen in the video with the alleged minister.

Mr Haziq, 27, is senior private secretary to the deputy minister of primary industries and commodities.

Mr Haziq claimed the video was recorded without his knowledge at a hotel room in May in Sandakan, Sabah.

Along with the sex video, journalists and politicians were early on Tuesday sent by social media alleged bank documents purportedly showing cash payments to the minister, Malaysiakini said.

Mr Haziq has asked the authorities to investigate the minister for alleged corruption.

PKR on Wednesday issued a statement decrying "gutter politics".