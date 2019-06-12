PKR says it rejects 'gutter politics' after alleged Malaysian minister gay sex video surfaces

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a key member of Malaysia's ruling coalition, said it rejected "gutter politics" after the surfacing of a gay sex video and lewd photographs featuring a man resembling a Cabinet minister.

A statement released by PKR on Wednesday (June 12) said gutter politics do not benefit society and the nation, and urged that the spread of the viral video ends immediately.

"Keadilan is firm and consistent in rejecting any form of gutter political games, especially when the new Pakatan Harapan government was chosen by the people on the spirit of a reform agenda to help the public and develop the nation," the statement said.

"Keadilan urges the spread of the viral video that has become public fodder to cease immediately."

The PKR central leadership will meet and could possibly discuss the videos, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday. He confirmed there would be a bureau political meeting but could not say if the matter would be raised.

"Whether we discuss this or not, I can't confirm, but as far as the party leadership is concerned and to my knowledge, we have not received any reports or complaints about this matter that has risen in social media," he said.

The Lembah Pantai MP also advised party members to refer to the leadership and not share such unverified information or salacious videos.

Mr Fahmi also said he was certain PKR would cooperate with the authorities if there were any investigations.

Asked if he was aware of Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the man who confessed to being the person with the minister in the gay sex video, Mr Fahmi said no.

"I can't verify if he (Muhammad Haziq) is an aide with (Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister) Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

"I haven't been in contact with him (Shamsul)," he added.

Video clips and several lewd photos of two men, including one that resembles a minister, appearing to be engaging in sexual acts have been spread via WhatsApp.

On Wednesday (June 12), Mr Muhammad Haziq, who is the senior private secretary to Datuk Seri Shamsul, confessed and named the Cabinet minister.

Mr Muhammad Haziq said the videos were taken without his permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election.

He also said the minister was not fit to be a leader.