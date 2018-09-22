Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat polls kick off on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - The elections for various posts in Malaysia's dominant Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) began on Saturday (Sept 22), with members in Kedah and Penang being the first to go to the polls as early as 9am.

The focus will be on the post of deputy president after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was returned unopposed as president on Aug 5.

The contest for the post of deputy president is a straight fight between Gombak MP and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

The members will elect the vice-presidents, AMK (Youth) chief, Wanita chief and members of the Central Leadership Council.

Also, at these elections, the members will pick their representatives at the divisional level, namely the chief, deputy chief, vice-chiefs and 15 divisional committee members as well as the divisional Youth chief, Youth deputy chief, Youth vice-chiefs and 15 Youth committee members.

The members will also elect the divisional Wanita chief, Wanita deputy chief, Wanita vice-chiefs and seven Wanita committee members.

The party elections will see history in the making as the system of electronic voting, or e-voting, is being used for the first time.

A total of 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the elections.

The elections in Perlis and Perak will take place on Sept 23; Melaka, Sept 29; Johor, Sept 30; Kelantan and Terengganu, Oct 5; Pahang, Oct 6; Federal Territories, Oct 7; Selangor, Oct 13, 14 and 21; Negri Sembilan, Oct 20; Sarawak, Oct 20 and 21 and Sabah, Oct 27 and 28.