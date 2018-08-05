Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim wins PKR presidency uncontested

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim has won the presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) uncontested after nominations for party polls closed at 5pm on Sunday (Aug 5), reported news site Malaysiakini.

Datuk Seri Anwar will take over the post from his wife and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who has been president of the party since it was formed in 1999 in protest of his arrest and subsequent imprisonment for sodomy and corruption.

All eyes will now be on the race for PKR deputy president which pits the incumbent, Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali against Rafizi Ramli, a former PKR vice-president seen as an ally of Mr Anwar.

Nominations were submitted today for the party's key leadership positions, including that of president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and 20 spots in the central leadership council.

Mr Anwar's daughter and Permatang Pauh MP, Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar filed papers to defend her position as one of PKR's vice-presidents.

Also up for nomination were the chief, deputy chief, vice-chief and central leadership posts for the PKR youth and women's wings.

Mr Ismail Yusof, secretary of PKR party elections committee, told news site the Malay Mail that party polls are expected to kick off in September and conclude in early October.