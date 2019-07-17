Malaysia gay sex video: Anwar's political secretary among latest suspects arrested

KUALA LUMPUR - An aide to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim was one of the three men arrested on Tuesday night (July 16) in relation to the circulation of the gay sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali last month.

Official and legal sources told The Straits Times that the party's Perak state chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was picked up along with two others near Johor Baru.

According to the court registrar, the trio are to be brought to the Kuala Lumpur court for a remand hearing on Wednesday morning.

The political secretary to Datuk Seri Anwar had previously denied any involvement in the circulation of the clips and instead called on PKR deputy president Azmin to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".

Another six people, including former Sarawak-based party youth leader Haziq Aziz - who had claimed Datuk Seri Azmin and himself were the two men in the video - were detained on Sunday and are in remand until Saturday.

"Besides Haziq, at least three others arrested so far are linked to PKR leaders," a source said.

Mr Azmin, who observers say is a growing threat to Mr Anwar's position as the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition's next prime minister, has denied being in the video and claims a conspiracy from within the party.

After a lull in the early days since the clips first surfaced on June 11, PKR leaders from both factions resumed a war of words on Monday.

Mr Anwar, who is supposed to take over before the next election as premier from former nemesis Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under a deal struck by the PH pact before it won power last year, had insisted that the public wanted to know if the videos were authentic.

PKR information chief and Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar - who sacked Mr Haziq as his principal private secretary following the scandal - added that those implicated in wrongdoing should take leave from office.

Mr Azmin responded by telling him "not to be a hypocrite" while his ally, party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, said that "while police investigations close in on the mastermind behind this case, there are signs of panic among some quarters".