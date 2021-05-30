Malaysia to shutter malls, most factories under two-week lockdown starting on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will shutter most of its factories and shopping malls under a stringent two-week lockdown that will begin on Tuesday (June 1), to stem record Covid-19 infections and deaths recorded over the past week.

People will be limited to travelling within a 10km radius of their homes, with only two people per household allowed to venture out for essential items, which include groceries and medicines, and essential services such as healthcare and banking.

The country's Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday that only 17 essential sectors will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, which will closely resemble the first shutdown imposed between March and May last year when most economic and social activities were barred.

Economic activities that are allowed to continue include food and beverage businesses, utilities, transport, banking, e-commerce and the communications sector covering media, telecommunications and postal services.

Under the new standard operating procedures which will come into effect on June 1, all sectors that are allowed to operate can open from 8am to 8pm.

Food and beverage businesses will continue to operate under existing restrictions, which limit them to takeaways or deliveries from 8am to 8pm.

"There is no curfew, but I hope no one will be outside after 8pm because there will be no economic activity after that time," Datuk Seri Ismail said during the joint briefing with the country's health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Mr Ismail said that the closure of most economic sectors will reduce the number of people leaving their homes for work from 15 million to just 1.5 million.

The measures come after daily infections peaked at over 9,000 cases on Saturday, with 98 deaths recorded. Case numbers dipped slightly on Sunday, with 6,999 new infections and 79 deaths reported.