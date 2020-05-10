Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday (May 10) that he is extending the country's conditional stay-at-home order by another four weeks, to June 9.

The Prime Minister said that although new Covid-19 cases are lower now than at the start of the movement curbs, the fight was not yet over.

“Even though we have achieved positive developments in the war against Covid-19, we haven’t fully succeeded yet,” he warned, adding that most Malaysians want the government to take the necessary steps to fight the spread of the virus.

“Therefore, based on advice from the Health Ministry and the Security Council, I wish to announce that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that runs until May 12, 2020, will remain in force until 9 June.”

The mass annual exodus ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilftri celebrations to hometowns called "balik kampung" will not be allowed, nor will large open houses, he said, noting that there are three festivals taking place during the coming weeks including Gawai and Kaamaatan, widely celebrated in Borneo.

Travel between Malaysia's 13 states is barred except for work purposes.

The MCO enters its 54th day on Sunday.

Malaysia first imposed the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 as cases of the coronavirus began to rise sharply.

Malaysia from Monday (May 4) began what PM Muhyiddin called "conditional MCO" with most businesses allowed to reopen while adopting health precautions, and roadblocks removed.

