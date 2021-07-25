Malaysia sees record 17,045 new Covid-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 17,045 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (July 25), its highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to bring its cumulative total to 1,013,438.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 8,500 followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,045) and Kedah (1,216).

Earlier on Friday, Kelantan detected its first case of the Covid-19 Delta variant, involving a woman in Pasir Puteh.

The state's Housing and Health Committee chairman Izani Husin said the woman had also been infected with Covid-19 before.

"I expect that this Delta variant infection is already present in the community and this is very worrying," he said at a press conference at his office at the Kota Darul Naim Complex on Sunday.

Dr Izani called on all Kelantan residents to be more vigilant and improve their compliance with Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures (SOP) to avoid being infected.

"The cooperation of the people, including the leaders in terms of compliance with the SOP is very important at this time to curb the spread of this virus. If there is no important business, do not go out and do not go for a walk," he said.

"Always wear a face mask and practise physical distancing so that there is no contact with each other because it can easily spread when there is physical contact between people."