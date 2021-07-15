Malaysia's PM wants to ease Covid-19 restrictions for the fully vaccinated, but experts wary

KUALA LUMPUR - A suggestion on Thursday (July 15) by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to ease restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated has raised concerns among health experts who believe they may still be able to transmit the virus.

The government is projecting a transition into the second phase of its four-phase Covid-19 exit plan as early as August, even though the number of daily infections exceeded 13,000 on Thursday, the third consecutive day the country notched record high infections.