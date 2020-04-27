Malaysians returning from Singapore adjust travel plans as new permit kicks in

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians returning from Singapore have had to adjust their travel plans as they now require an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in the city state before they cross the border into Johor.

The entry permit requirement kicked in on Monday (April 27), and only 400 Malaysians are allowed to return per day.

Assistant chemist M. Eddie, 25, told The Star he had prepared the necessary documents to return.

"At the moment, I have no plans to return during the movement control order (MCO) period as my company falls under essential services and I can continue working in Singapore.

"However, I have prepared the documents needed in case I need to go back for any emergency," he said, adding that he had no problem abiding by the new requirement.

Under the MCO, implemented in Malaysia since March 18 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Malaysians returning from overseas will have to be quarantined for 14 days at a government facility.

Tool installation coordinator Noor Azizan Junaidi, 29, brought forward his travel plans after finding out about the new requirement. He returned to Malaysia on Sunday and is now at a quarantine centre.

He had emailed his application to the High Commission on Thursday, after reading about the new requirement on the commission's Facebook page the same day. Travellers are required to apply for the permit at least two days before their planned return.

He said he decided to travel on Sunday instead of Monday after his application for the entry permit was rejected.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Johor State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said those applying for the permit must provide details such as their name, Mykad number, passport number, departure date and copy of their working pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or student pass.

"The entry permit will later be emailed back to them and they will need to show the document to the Malaysian Immigration upon entering," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Vidyananthan said the number of Malaysians returning from Singapore had gone up from an average of about 300 daily to about 800 daily since Wednesday. Thousands of Malaysians who work in the island republic have been affected by its circuit breaker measures, which has shut non-essential businesses.