From Monday, Malaysians returning from Singapore will need an entry permit

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Starting Monday (April 27), Malaysians who want to come back from Singapore will need an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in the Republic.

Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said those applying for the permit need to provide their name, identity card number, passport number, departure date and documents such as a copy of their work pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or students pass.

"All of the documents must be emailed to the Malaysian High Commissioner in Singapore at stmsg@mhc.org.sg at least two days before the date they plan to travel back to Malaysia," he said in a statement on Sunday (April 26).

"The entry permit will be emailed to them and they will need to show the document to Malaysian Immigration officers when entering the country," he added.

Singapore has reported 12,693 cases of Covid-19, most of them foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday (April 25).

Earlier, Vidyananthan had said that Malaysians returning from Singapore would not be allowed to self-quarantine at home any more but would either be sent to a government quarantine station or the hospital.

He had also earlier said that the number of Malaysian returning from Singapore had gone up from an average of about 300 daily to about 800 daily since Wednesday (April 22).

