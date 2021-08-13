Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to negotiate with opposition ahead of confidence vote, pledges July 2022 election

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday (Aug 13) that he will negotiate with parties outside his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for early September. He also pledged to hold a general election by end of July next year.

While he did not say it explicitly, Tan Sri Muhyiddin's comments are an admission that he no longer has majority support in Parliament.

Mr Muhyiddin's statement, in an address to the nation, comes after Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, requested that Parliament reconvene sooner than Sept 6 to test the Premier's majority.

If he wins the confidence vote with a two-thirds majority, the Premier pledged to implement reforms, including limiting a prime minister's tenure to two terms and tabling an anti-hopping law.

Mr Muhyiddin also said the government would table an amendment to the legislation to implement a lower voting age of 18, and hold a general election by end-July next year.

He said a confidence vote would allow the government to keep functioning until there was an election, and added that no Member of Parliament was able to prove he had majority support to allow the King to appoint him prime minister.

This is a developing story.