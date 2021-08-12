Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to stick to confidence vote next month, fresh polls a 'last resort'

Malaysia's King has joined the chorus of calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to prove his majority.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Updated
    9 sec ago
  • Published
    58 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is resisting demands to bring forward a parliamentary confidence vote from next month, despite the King joining the chorus of calls for the embattled Premier to prove his majority.

The Straits Times understands that consecutive meetings were held with party chiefs of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on Wednesday evening (Aug 11)  - first at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and then at his residence - to discuss internal matters, as well as the best plan of action moving forward.

